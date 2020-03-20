Sanriku Railway, icon of 3/11 recovery, fully reopens after Typhoon Hagibis damage

All sections of Sanriku Railway Co.’s Rias Line in Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan, became available for services again on Friday, some five months after the regional train line was hit hard by a powerful typhoon.

Last October, Typhoon Hagibis caused damage — such as a mudslide that flowed into a tunnel — at a total of 93 locations on the Rias Line, which runs along the Pacific coast of the prefecture. About 70 percent of the line was placed out of service temporarily. Suspended sections went back to service in stages, and the last such section, between Rikuchu-Yamada and Kamaishi stations, reopened on Friday.

The Sanriku Railway has been a symbol of reconstruction following the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami, which inflicted serious damage to its facilities, and attracts a number of train enthusiasts. After the October 2019 typhoon, the railway operator, which is based in the city of Miyako in Iwate Prefecture, had received some ¥40 million in donations as of the end of last month.

The 2011 disaster caused Sanriku Railway’s Kita Rias Line and Minami Rias Line to be entirely removed from service.

After the two lines returned to full service in April 2014, East Japan Railway Co. (JR East) transferred the section between Miyako and Kamaishi stations on its Yamada Line, which had connected the Kita Rias Line and the Minami Rias Line, to Sanriku Railway, and the 163-kilometer Rias Line was launched in March 2019 to integrate the two original Sanriku Railway lines and the Miyako-Kamaishi section.