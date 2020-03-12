Bank of Japan to downgrade economic view at policy meeting: sources

The Bank of Japan is considering downgrading its assessment of the country’s economy at its upcoming policy meeting next week in view of the deepening economic impact of the globally spreading new coronavirus, sources close to the matter said Thursday.

The BOJ is expected to revise its view that the economy is on a moderate expanding trend, an expression it has been using since March 2017, in a statement to be issued after the two-day policy-setting meeting starting Wednesday after assessing such recent developments as a sharp fall in the number of inbound tourists and declined exports to China, the sources said.

The central bank is now expected to say the recovery has slowed, the sources said. The BOJ said in a statement released after the January policy meeting that the country’s economy “is likely to continue on an expanding trend” through fiscal 2021, supported by government stimulus.

However, the spread of the epidemic took a heavy toll on consumer spending recently, as many businesses such as department stores, already hit by a consumption tax hike from 8 percent to 10 percent on Oct. 1, suffered a steep sales fall for the fourth consecutive month through February. Japan’s recent ban on entry of South Korean and Chinese travelers is likely to deal an even more severe blow to tourism and retail industries among others through March.

A government survey showed Thursday that business sentiment among large companies in the January to March period fell to the lowest level in five years and nine months due largely to the coronavirus fallout.

Earlier in the day, BOJ Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda met with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to discuss responses to the global market turmoil.

Though details of discussions between Kuroda and Abe, held at the prime minister’s office, are not known, Kuroda told reporters after the meeting, “We will not hesitate to take appropriate measures in a timely manner whenever needed,” including further monetary easing.

Their meeting followed a tumble for stock markets in Japan and the rest of Asia after the World Health Organization labeled the outbreak of the virus a global pandemic, and the United States banned the entry of travelers from Europe, except Britain, for 30 days from Friday.

Kuroda said the central bank will take necessary actions as promised in its rare emergency statement issued last week, which pledged to provide ample liquidity to ensure financial market stability.

At a regularly scheduled two-day policy meeting from Wednesday, the BOJ is expected to discuss the possibility of further monetary easing steps including a plan to buy more exchange-traded funds by lifting the annual target of ¥6 trillion ($57 billion).