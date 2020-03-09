Rise in foreign investments widens Japan's January current account surplus

Japan’s current account surplus widened in January, marking the 67th straight month of black ink, due to increases in returns of overseas foreign investments that offset a larger deficit in goods trade, government data showed Monday.

The surplus in the current account — one of the widest gauges of international trade — rose 6.6 percent from a year earlier to ¥612.3 billion ($5.89 billion), the Finance Ministry said in a preliminary report.

Among key components, primary income, which reflects returns on overseas investments, registered a surplus of ¥1.85 trillion, up 4.8 percent from a year earlier.

“At the base is the increase in Japan’s foreign investments,” said a ministry official, in explaining the rise in primary income.

The deficit in goods trade widened 1.6 percent from the previous year to ¥985.1 billion.

Exports dropped 4.8 percent to ¥5.55 trillion, affected by weak auto and construction machinery shipments to the United States, while imports also decreased 3.9 percent to ¥6.53 trillion, weighed by falls in liquefied natural gas from Australia and communication devices from China.

Japan’s services trade deficit, including cargo shipping and passenger transport, expanded to ¥162.7 billion from ¥149.7 billion, as revenues from Japanese companies’ overseas research, development and consulting decreased.

In services, a surplus in the travel balance registered a January record at ¥266.9 billion due to increases in spending by foreign travelers visiting Japan.

But for February, inbound travelers are expected to drop sharply as China banned groups from leaving in late January as a measure to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.