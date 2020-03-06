South Korea responds to Tokyo's measures with visa waiver suspension, mandatory quarantine for visitors from Japan

South Korea on Friday announced it will suspend a visa-waiver program for Japanese and impose a mandatory two-week quarantine for all foreign visitors from Japan starting next week, reciprocating for similar measures taken by Tokyo in connection with the coronavirus outbreak.

“From March 9, the visa waivers for Japan and the validity of existing visas will be suspended,” Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young said in a media briefing.

The measures come a day after Japan barred entry to visitors from highly infected parts of South Korea and said it would request that other people spend two weeks in quarantine.

South Korea’s reciprocal measures also include raising its travel advisory for Japan and imposing special entry procedures on foreign people arriving from Japan.