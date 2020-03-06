Coronavirus fears threaten to wreck Tokyo's cherry blossom season

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has urged residents to refrain from joining parties at parks during the famed cherry blossom season, in the latest disruption caused by concerns over the new coronavirus.

The season, which is expected to start in mid-March, is traditionally celebrated with hanami (viewing parties) in cherry blossom hot spots, with picnics organized beneath the trees.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government said such events have risks of spreading the virus, which has infected at least 284 people in Japan.

“It is expected to be crowded at parks and near rivers managed by the Tokyo government during the cherry blossom season,” the metropolitan government said. “Please refrain from joining parties that involve food and drinks in order to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus infections.”

It said walking to enjoy sakura (cherry blossoms), is fine, but advised people to wear masks if they are coughing.

The affected areas include famous parks in Ueno and Yoyogi and also Sumida River.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has stepped up measures to contain the virus, urging schools to close for several weeks and calling on organizers of large events to consider canceling or delay.

Everything from football matches and music concerts have been affected, while sport’s spring sumo tournament will be held behind closed doors.

Japan’s cherry blossom season is feverishly anticipated by locals and visitors alike. Many tourists plan their entire trips around the blooms, and Japanese flock to parks in their millions to enjoy the spectacle.

Cherry blossoms symbolize the fragility of life in Japanese culture as full blooms only last about a week before the petals start falling off trees.

Weathernews, a weather forecasting firm near Tokyo, predicts the blooming will start on March 17 in Tokyo.