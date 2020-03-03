Japan school closures causing shorter retail and restaurant business hours

Government-requested school closures to fight the new coronavirus are exacerbating manpower shortages at retailers and restaurants, forcing them to cut their business hours.

Emergency closures of elementary to high schools began Monday as new COVID-19 cases are increasing. The measure is designed to keep the schools shut until spring break ends in April.

Many working parents with elementary school kids found themselves unable to go to work as usual, which added fuel to the labor shortages that had plagued retailers, restaurant chains and others.

Supermarket operator Life Corp. has decided to open all of its 275 stores at 10 a.m., 30 minutes to one hour later than usual, from Monday to March 31, as the school closures make it difficult for many part-time workers to come to work early in the morning.

It will also close some 30 percent of the stores one to two hours earlier.

“We have no choice but to give consideration to the family situations of our employees,” a company official said.

Aeon Mall Co., which runs some 140 shopping malls nationwide, will shorten the operating hours of specialty shop sections to between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. starting Tuesday.

Gyūdon beef bowl restaurant operator Yoshinoya Co. has stopped offering menu items that take time to cook at some of its restaurants, expecting an increase in workers unable to work due to school closures.

Limited menus have also been started at some Sukiya restaurants under the wing of Zensho Holdings Co.

Many department store operators are shortening their service hours to minimize the risk of infections.

Odakyu Department Store Co. and Tobu Department Store Co. have decided to shorten operating hours at stores in the Tokyo metropolitan area.

“Both the government and the company are making decisions too suddenly,” a female employee of a department store in Tokyo said.

Meanwhile, easy-to-cook frozen food products and instant noodles are running in short supply at many retail stores across the country as demand soared owing to the school closures.

“Some products are out of stock at some stores, as distribution has failed to keep up with a surge in sales. But there is no problem with stocks except for masks,” an official of a major supermarket said, calling for calm from consumers.

Iyo Bank of Ehime Prefecture halted counter operations at its Ainan branch after an employee contracted the virus.

Asahi Mutual Life Insurance Co. has decided on the temporary closure of its Sapporo Kita sales outlet in Sapporo following the infection of a worker.

The Financial Services Agency is asking financial institutions to provide customer services at other outlets if a branch has to be closed for disinfection or other unavoidable reasons.