Japan sees rise in harassment and bullying cases linked to coronavirus outbreak

The number of cases of harassment and bullying targeting local communities affected by the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus and people involved in dealing with the situation has been on the rise in Japan.

The municipal government of Yuasa, Wakayama Prefecture, has been receiving a flurry of inquiries related to its return gifts given to people making donations to the town under the country’s furusato nōzei hometown tax donation program.

Such inquiries started to increase after suspicion of in-hospital infection with the virus at a medical institution in the town arose.

Some people who made donations under the program declined to accept a return gift of locally produced fruits out of concern about infection.

The Japanese Association for Disaster Medicine claimed in a statement issued on Feb. 22 that some medical workers who dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak on the Diamond Princess cruise ship suffered mistreatment, such as being called a “germ” or being asked not to take their children to nursery schools. “These are human rights issues, so we strongly protest,” it said.

Hideaki Furukawa, the 65-year-old principal of the Kansai Okura Gakuen junior high and senior high schools in the city of Ibaraki, Osaka Prefecture, says he feels sad when he remembers what happened to the schools some 10 years ago. In 2009, about 100 of the 1,900 students at the school were found to have been infected with a new type of influenza, leading to a temporary shutdown of the schools. The schools received dozens of harassing phone calls, including one saying, “Get out of this city!”

Photos of the uniforms worn by the students were posted on an internet forum, along with messages that said “don’t go near students wearing the uniforms” and “you’ll get the virus if you approach the schools.”

After the schools reopened following a suspension of about two weeks, a doctor from the National Institute of Infectious Diseases visited the schools and gave encouragement to students in a lecture.

Noting that he cannot forget the doctor’s words, Furukawa stressed the importance of calm response to the ongoing viral outbreak.