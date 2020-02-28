Japanese government to demand halt to online face mask auctions

Japan’s industry ministry will ask online auction companies to voluntarily drop face masks from their websites amid supply shortages caused by the spread of COVID-19 infections, Jiji Press learned Thursday.

Face masks are primarily in short supply in urban areas, partly because some individuals and businesses have been buying them up at retail stores, according to ministry officials.

The situation has not improved even though the supply of face masks has risen to around 100 million units per week.

Those selling face masks at high prices on auction websites are believed to have been hoarding them.

The ministry will set a grace period before the voluntary sales halt by auction companies in order to incentivise such sellers to unload their face mask stocks.

According to a mask manufacturing industry group, makers had a total of 1.8 billion face masks in stock in January. But the supply was nearly completely depleted by early February.

Meanwhile, the Japan Fair Trade Commission on Thursday requested drug store chain operators not to bundle face masks with expensive products.