Most Japanese don't want to attend live Olympic or Paralympic events, survey finds

Fewer than 40 percent of Japanese want to watch live Tokyo Olympic or Paralympic events at venues, a recent Jiji Press opinion poll has shown.

According to the survey, 9.2 percent of those questioned said they definitely want to watch Olympic or Paralympic opening or closing ceremony or competitions at event venues, while 27.4 percent want to attend such events only if possible.

The total figure of 36.7 percent is down from 37.1 percent in July last year, the last time the survey covered the subject, and 45.6 percent in 2018.

As many as 62.8 percent said they do not want to attend such events. The figure includes 23.2 percent who said they do not want to watch events live at all and 39.5 percent who do not want to attend them so much.

Asked about reasons, with multiple answers allowed, 70.0 percent said they are satisfied with television broadcasts and other types of coverage, 38.5 percent said event venues are too far away to travel to and 22.0 percent said they are worried about heatstroke and other problems due to expected high temperatures during the games.

The low level of interest in attending live events is also believed to reflect concerns over the growing COVID-19 coronavirus.

Regarding Olympic and Paralympic tickets, only 1.3 percent said they won tickets in the lottery.

The largest group, or 69.6 percent, said they do not plan to buy tickets, followed by 15.8 percent who did not join the lottery and have not decided whether they will buy them in the future and 5.6 percent who did not enter the lottery and have not decided what they plan to do.

Also, 4.7 percent said they did not apply for the lottery but want to buy tickets, while 2.4 percent said they entered the lottery but failed to win so the want to purchase tickets.

On issues of concern about the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, the largest proportion or respondents, at 39.9 percent, cited concern over transportation inconveniences that may result from traffic jams and congestion.

Some 38.0 percent said costs for the Tokyo Games may increase, causing more of taxpayers’ money to be used to finance the event, while 37.2 percent are worried that Japan may be targeted for crimes or acts of terrorism.

The interview-based survey was conducted on 2,000 people aged 18 or older across Japan for four days through Feb. 9. Valid responses were collected from 61.1 percent.