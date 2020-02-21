Dollar briefly tops ¥112 in Tokyo

The dollar, albeit temporarily, topped ¥112 for the first time in some 10 months in Tokyo trading Friday, partly reflecting a mood to shun the yen amid the continued novel coronavirus outbreak in Japan.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥111.73-74, up from ¥111.67-67 at the same time Thursday. The euro was at $1.0795-0796, up from $1.0790-0790, and at ¥120.62-63, up from ¥120.50-50.

After moving around ¥112.00, the dollar scaled above ¥112.10 in midmorning trading. In the late afternoon, however, the greenback came under selling pressure stemming from the Nikkei stock average widening its loss, traders said.

“The dollar’s appreciation suggested the possibility of investors stepping up yen selling in view of the ongoing virus crisis in Japan,” a currency broker said.

Meanwhile, a trust bank official noted that the dollar attracted purchases on the back of the strong U.S. economy.