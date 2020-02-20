Two Diamond Princess passengers infected with coronavirus have died, government sources say

Two elderly passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship infected with the COVID-19 have died, government sources said Thursday, marking the first deaths from the vessel docked at Yokohama port.

NHK reported that the two are a Japanese man and woman in their 80s, adding that they left the ship on Feb. 11 and 12 and had been hospitalized. They also had preexisting health issues, NHK said.

Japan has now seen three deaths from the virus.

No further details were immediately available. The health ministry will hold a briefing on the case later in the day.

As of Wednesday, 621 passengers and crew from the ship have been confirmed to have been infected.

Passengers who have tested negative for the virus began disembarking from the ship on Wednesday as the two-week quarantine period came to an end. More passengers are set to get off the ship on Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, the city of Fukuoka announced the same day it has confirmed that a man in his 60s living in the city has tested positive for the coronavirus. It is the first confirmed case in Kyushu.