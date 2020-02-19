Japan logs goods trade deficit of ¥1.31 trillion in January

Japan posted a goods trade deficit for the third consecutive month in January, hit by weak exports to China and the United States, government data showed Wednesday.

The trade deficit stood at ¥1.31 trillion ($12 billion), following an upwardly revised ¥154.55 billion deficit in December, according to a preliminary report released by the Finance Ministry.

Exports declined 2.6 percent from a year earlier to ¥5.43 trillion, down for the 14th straight month, and imports fell 3.6 percent to ¥6.74 trillion, falling for the ninth consecutive month, the ministry said.

Exports to China — one of Japan’s biggest trading partners — dropped 6.4 percent to ¥896.57 billion on declines in products such as materials for chemical products and auto parts, while imports were down 5.7 percent to ¥1.74 trillion, led by items including mobile phones and aluminum.

As a result, the balance stood at ¥838.53 billion in deficit.

Across Asia, including China, the balance turned red for the first time in a year with a deficit of ¥567.86 billion

Japan’s trade surplus with the United States inched up 0.3 percent to ¥369.23 billion, the first increase in five months, helped by a decline in crude oil imports. Exports to the world’s biggest economy fell 7.7 percent to ¥1.05 trillion, down for the sixth straight month.

With the European Union, Japan saw a trade deficit of ¥91.38 billion, marking the seventh straight monthly red ink.

The figures were compiled on a customs-cleared basis.

Meanwhile, Japan’s core private-sector machinery orders posted their largest drop in 15 months in December with a 12.5 percent fall from the previous month, as a one-off spike in demand for railway cars faded, separate government data showed Wednesday.

The orders, which exclude those for ships and from utilities due to their volatility, totaled ¥824.84 billion, according to the Cabinet Office.

The fall in orders, seen as a leading indicator of capital spending, followed an 18.0 percent jump in November, the biggest increase since comparable data became available in April 2005, boosted by orders for pricey railway cars.

While the 12.5 percent fall marked the sharpest decline since September 2018 when they dropped 17 percent, the Cabinet Office maintained its assessment of orders, saying they are “stalling.”

“While the decline was large in December, it followed a steep rise in November. If we look at the numbers over the course of several months, we do not think that the situation rapidly deteriorated in December,” a government official told reporters.

On a quarterly basis, core orders fell 2.1 percent in the October-December period, with the Cabinet Office projecting a 5.2 percent decrease in the quarter to March.

The forecast was made based on a survey of 280 manufacturers as of the end of December and is unlikely to reflect concerns about the coronavirus outbreak on businesses, the official said.

In December, orders from nonmanufacturers, excluding those for ships and from power companies, fell 21.3 percent to ¥465.96 billion, as demand for railway cars and vehicles from transport and postal service operators fell.

Orders from manufacturers rose 4.3 percent to ¥372.56 billion.

Orders from overseas, seen as an indicator of future exports, increased 2.4 percent to ¥795.09 billion, after falling 11.5 percent in November.

Total orders, including from the domestic public sector, fell 9.7 percent to ¥2.11 trillion.

For the whole of 2019, core orders fell 0.7 percent to ¥10.43 trillion, the first decline in two years as the U.S.-China trade dispute dragged down capital spending by manufacturers.