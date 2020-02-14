Barbijo penguins (Pygoscelis antarcticus) are seen at Orne Harbour in South Shetland Islands, Antarctica,, in November. Brazilian scientists registered Antarctic temperature above 20 degrees for first time on record at Seymour Island on Feb. 9. | AFP-JIJI

Antarctica registers record temperature of 20.75 degrees Celsius

SAO PAULO – Scientists in Antarctica have recorded a new record temperature of 20.75 degrees Celsius (69.35 Fahrenheit), breaking the barrier of 20 degrees for the first time on the continent, a researcher said Thursday.

Brazilian researcher Carlos Schaefer told AFP the reading at a monitoring station on Seymour Island “has no meaning in terms of a climate-change trend,” because it is a one-off temperature and not part of a long-term data set for that location.

But news that the icy continent is now recording temperatures in the relatively balmy 20s is likely to further fuel fears about the warming of the planet.

