The week ahead for Feb. 10 to Feb. 16

Cabinet Office to release results of monthly “economy watchers” survey for January.
Finance Ministry to release preliminary balance of payments statistics for December, whole of 2019.
Tuesday
National Foundation Day.
Wednesday
SoftBank Group Corp. to announce April-December financial results.
Labor unions at major manufacturers to submit wage hike requests.
Thursday
Nissan Motor Co. to release April-December earnings. The automaker’s sales have been flagging in the U.S. and European markets, hit by a delay in the introduction of new models. Concerns are also growing over auto demand in China following the new coronavirus outbreak in the country.
Online mall operator Rakuten Inc. to report earnings for 2019.
The first hearing of trial of Junya Hida, who was arrested in 2018 for allegedly stealing food at a shop in Yamaguchi Prefecture after escaping from a police station in Osaka Prefecture, to be held at Sakai branch of Osaka District Court. Originally arrested for alleged rape and other crimes, Hida, 32, was being detained at Tondabayashi Police Station when he broke out of a room where he had met with his lawyer. He was put on a nationwide wanted list and police had mobilized about 4,000 officers to search for him.
Friday
Tokyo District Court to hand down ruling on man over incident last April in which knives were found on Prince Hisahito’s classroom desk at a Tokyo junior high school. Kaoru Hasegawa, 57, admitted to trespassing and other charges during his first court hearing. Prosecutors are seeking an 18-month prison term, saying the defendant “had always held a personal interest in the imperial system” and “his motive was to draw public attention.” The defense team has sought a suspended sentence.
Saturday
Japan’s Super Rugby franchise Sunwolves host Chiefs of New Zealand in Tokyo.
Sunday
Soccer’s Levain Cup (league cup) gets underway with first round of group stage fixtures. Holders Kawasaki Frontale host Shimizu S-Pulse in one of eight matches.
Professional baseball teams to start preseason games, with former Boston Red Sox right-hander Daisuke Matsuzaka set to grab attention after returning to his first club, the Seibu Lions, at age 39. The regular season for both the Central and Pacific leagues will start earlier than usual March 20, with a 23-day break scheduled between July and August during the Tokyo Olympics.