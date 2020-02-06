Microsoft names new CEO to LinkedIn business

The LinkedIn professional networking service is getting a new CEO.

Jeff Weiner will become executive chairman after 11 years as CEO of the Microsoft-owned business. Ryan Roslansky, senior vice president of product, will become CEO as of June 1.

Weiner said the timing felt right personally and professionally, with a ready successor. He said he sees his new role as similar to how LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman helped him.

“He was there to help ensure that I was going to be successful,” Weiner said in a video posted by LinkedIn. “So I’d like to replicate this process.”

He said he would still be available to represent the company and help with product or strategy reviews.

Roslansky said LinkedIn’s priority of serving the world’s professionals isn’t going to change.

LinkedIn has about 645 million members.

Weiner joined LinkedIn as CEO in 2008 and led it through its initial public offering of stock in 2011. Microsoft bought the company for $26 billion in 2016.

Roslansky has been at LinkedIn for more than 10 years. He will report to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and join Microsoft’s senior leadership team.