Japan will change the way it writes birth names in passports for those who adopt the surname of their spouse, in order to display both names more clearly, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Wednesday.

“The current method of using parentheses makes it hard to understand,” Motegi told a news conference.

The Foreign Ministry is reviewing its options, including the possible addition of a note of explanation, with a goal of implementing the change in the latter half of this year.