Tokyo stocks jump on U.S. rally and weaker yen

Tokyo stocks stretched their gains Wednesday, receiving support from an extended rally on Wall Street and the yen’s depreciation against the dollar.

The 225-issue Nikkei average on the Tokyo Stock Exchange soared 234.97 points, or 1.02 percent, to end at 23,319.56, following a 112.65-point jump Tuesday.

The Topix index of all first-section issues closed at 1,701.83, up 17.59 points, or 1.04 percent, after scaling 11.58 points the previous day.

A wide range of stocks leaped right after the opening bell, with buying sentiment ballooning in the wake of the Dow Jones industrial average rising 1.44 percent and the Nasdaq composite index rewriting an all-time high.

Investor appetite was whetted by the Chinese government’s active posture to hammer out economic measures and continued ample liquidation injections by the People’s Bank of China to fend off adverse effects of the spreading outbreak of a novel coronavirus, brokers said.

The dollar’s jump into a ¥109 range also spurred buying of Tokyo stocks, they noted.

After showing some top-heaviness, the market gathered steam again thanks to continued advances in Shanghai and other Asian markets. But selling pressure built up toward the closing amid persistent fears over the unabated coronavirus epidemic.

“Taking into account Japan’s proximity to and strong economic bonds with China, investors find it necessary to keep vigilant eyes on the virus situation,” said Tomoaki Fujii, head of the investment research division at Akatsuki Securities Inc.

Fujii also pointed to uncertainty about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on corporate earnings, quoting a senior Sony Corp. official as saying Tuesday that the possibility of canceling the upward revisions made to earnings estimates for the year ending in March cannot be ruled out.

“You can hardly say that risk-averse sentiment has receded,” another brokerage firm official said. “The recent market rally has only been led by short-term players.”

On the TSE’s first section, rising issues outnumbered falling ones 1,581 to 493 while 85 issues were unchanged. Volume increased to 1.329 billion shares from Tuesday’s 1.276 billion shares.

Export-oriented issues such as automaker Toyota and construction machinery-maker Komatsu attracted purchases thanks to the yen’s drop.

Chipmaking gear manufacturers Screen and Tokyo Electron rose along with other stocks in the semiconductor sector after their U.S. peers fared well the previous day.

Drugmaker Takeda advanced following its release of better-than-expected earnings for April-December.

Among other winners were job information service firm Recruit Holdings and SoftBank Group.

Meanwhile, daily goods maker Kao met with selling due to dismal earnings results.

Also on the negative side were clothing store chain Fast Retailing and electronic parts maker TDK.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key March contract on the Nikkei average rose 270 points to end at 23,360.