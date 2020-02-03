A Syrian man carries the blanket-clad body of a child, killed along with six other members of a family in a house hit in a reported airstrike by pro-regime forces in the town of Sarmeen in the northern Syrian Idlib province on Sunday. Airstrikes by the Syrian regime and its Russian ally killed nine civilians in the last major opposition bastion of Idlib in the country's northwest, a war monitor said. | AFP-JIJI

World

Airstrikes in northwest Syria kill nine civilians: monitor

Sarmeen, Syria AFP-JIJI

Airstrikes by the regime and its Russian ally on Sunday killed nine civilians in the last major opposition bastion of Idlib in northwestern Syria, a Britain-based war monitor said.

Moscow-backed government forces have upped their deadly bombardment of the jihadist-dominated region in recent weeks, chipping at its southern edge and causing tens of thousands to flee their homes.

Seven of those killed were members of the same family in the town of Sarmeen, though it was not immediately clear whether the government or Russians carried out that strike.

A regime airstrike also killed a child in the town of Binnish, and a Russian raid took the life of a woman in the town of Atareb, the Observatory said.

In Sarmeen, an AFP correspondent saw a man weeping as rescue workers pulled two bodies from a crumpled two-story building.

They belonged to his nine-year-old daughter and a 13-year-old son.

The Observatory says it relies on sources inside Syria for its information, and determines who carries out air strikes according to flight patterns as well as aircraft and ammunition involved.

Syria’s civil war has killed more than 380,000 people since it started in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A Syrian man carries the blanket-clad body of a child, killed along with six other members of a family in a house hit in a reported airstrike by pro-regime forces in the town of Sarmeen in the northern Syrian Idlib province on Sunday. Airstrikes by the Syrian regime and its Russian ally killed nine civilians in the last major opposition bastion of Idlib in the country's northwest, a war monitor said. | AFP-JIJI

, , ,