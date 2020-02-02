Five Japan TV networks to offer simultaneous online streaming in bid to entice younger viewers

Five major Tokyo-based private TV networks are planning to provide simultaneous online streaming as early as this fall to counter declining viewing among younger audiences, network sources have said.

The networks — Nippon Television Network Corp., TV Asahi Corp., Tokyo Broadcasting System Television Inc., Fuji Television Network Inc. and TV Tokyo Corp. — are already planning simultaneous streaming of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games this summer.

NHK has said it will begin streaming its programs online from April.

The firms are aiming to attract a wider viewership through the use of smartphones and other digital devices, though their streaming will be limited to times of day with the highest demand, the sources from each network said Saturday.

Nippon Television Network is aiming to start services in October and provide streaming from 7 p.m. through 10 p.m. or 11 p.m.

Some of the networks are also considering streaming late-night programs which are targeted at younger viewers, the sources said.

The networks will not set regional restrictions for their online programs, but that move is expected to provoke a backlash from local affiliated networks.

Television commercials are to be replaced by targeted advertisements relative to the viewer, while some shows may be unavailable due to difficulty obtaining consent from the cast, the sources said.

The five networks already run a joint online streaming website, TVer, for viewing some of their already aired shows.

Last month, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications authorized NHK to begin tentative streaming operations for its television shows on March 1. The broadcaster will provide full services from 6 a.m. on April 1 onward for about 18 hours per day.