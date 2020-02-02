U.K.'s Johnson set to demand comprehensive trade deal from EU, or walk away

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to say he is prepared to quit talks with the European Union over his country’s future trade relationship with the bloc if he doesn’t get his way.

In his first speech since Britain formally quit the EU, Johnson will spell out to businessman and diplomats on Monday his aims for negotiating the future trade terms with the EU. Brussels negotiators are set to publish their own mandate the same day.

Johnson will say he wants a comprehensive trade deal at least as good as Canada’s agreement with the EU, but will be ready to take a looser arrangement like Australia’s if talks fail, according to a U.K. official.

Johnson also will spell out that there will be no alignment with EU standards, that European law courts will have no jurisdiction over the U.K. and that he will make no concessions, the official said. He will also make it clear that the National Health Service is not up for grabs in any trade talks.

Johnson has repeatedly said that the parties have to conclude their negotiations by the end of the year and that there will be no extension.

“There are only two likely outcomes in negotiation — a free trade deal like Canada or a looser arrangement like Australia — and we are happy to pursue both,” the U.K. official said.

Canada does not follow EU rules, but some EU governments are reluctant to give Britain similar leeway to diverge on labour and environmental standards, given the much greater trade volumes involved.

In some areas, such as the minimum wage, maternity leave and the elimination of single-use plastics, British standards significantly exceed EU minimums.