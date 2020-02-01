Tokyo area logged net population inflow of 148,000 in 2019 as migration to capital continues

The greater Tokyo area registered a net inflow of residents in 2019 for the sixth straight year since 2014, when the demographic survey started to cover foreign nationals as well as Japanese, the internal affairs ministry said in a recent report.

The number of people, including foreign residents, who moved into Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures — Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa — exceeded that of those moving out by 148,783, up by 8,915 from the 2018 net inflow, the ministry data showed Friday. The net inflow figure grew for the third straight year.

For Japanese nationals alone, the greater Tokyo area saw its population grow for the 24th straight year in 2019.

With foreign residents included, young people made up the bulk of the net population inflow to the area, with a net increase of 132,533 for those age between 15 and 29. The net rise in the female population continued to be higher than that of the male population.

The data suggested that the excessive concentration of the nation’s population in the Tokyo area is continuing.

Meanwhile, the Nagoya metropolitan area comprising three prefectures — Aichi, Gifu and Mie — had a net population outflow of 15,017, and the Osaka-Kyoto-Kobe metropolitan area — including Osaka, Kyoto, Hyogo and Nara prefectures — saw a net outflow of 4,097.

Both areas had more people moving out than moving in for the sixth straight year.

Only eight of the 47 prefectures logged net population inflows, with Tokyo seeing the largest number, followed by Kanagawa, Saitama, Chiba, Osaka, Fukuoka, Shiga and Okinawa.

The remaining 39 prefectures saw net population outflows, with Hiroshima suffering the largest drop of 8,018.

The prefectures of Fukushima, Iwate and Miyagi, which were hit hardest by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami, saw a net outflow of 6,785, 4,526 and 1,983, respectively. The numbers for Fukushima and Iwate were smaller than the figures seen in 2018.

Net population outflows were recorded in 1,269 municipalities, or 73.8 percent of all municipalities in the nation. The number of municipalities with net outflows rose by 29 from 2018. Tokyo’s 23 wards posted the largest net inflow, followed by the cities of Osaka and Saitama.