Suntory to sell 55-year-old Yamazaki whisky at ¥3.3 million a bottle

Suntory Spirits Ltd. said Thursday that it will sell a 55-year-old Yamazaki brand single-malt whisky product, the company’s oldest whisky, on June 30.

The company will offer only 100 700-milliliter bottles of the whisky, priced at ¥3.3 million each, including tax, with applications to be accepted online between Feb. 5 and 14 at suntory.jp/YAMAZAKI55/ . Applicants will be limited to those living in Japan with Japanese addresses for delivery.

Buyers will be decided by lottery if the number of bottles sought exceeds 100.

The product, which has an alcohol content of 46 percent, is made solely from unblended malt whisky that has been matured at the firm’s Yamazaki Distillery in the town of Shimamoto, Osaka Prefecture, since before the Tokyo Olympics in 1964.

The whisky has a sweet, rich taste and flavor concentrated over time, according to the company.

Suntory Spirits, a unit of Suntory Holdings Ltd., sold 50-year-old Yamazaki whisky products for ¥1.05 million a bottle three times in the past.

“It’s touching to be able to sell whisky that has been matured since the time when Japan was enjoying rapid economic growth,” Suntory group executive Kengo Torii said.