Dollar almost flat around ¥109.05 in late Tokyo trading

The dollar was almost flat around ¥109.05 in Tokyo trading late Tuesday as investors refrained from active trading to see developments over pneumonia caused by a new strain of coronavirus.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥109.07-08, up from ¥109.05-05 at the same time Monday. The euro was at $1.1016-1016, down from $1.1034-1034, and at ¥120.17-17, down from ¥120.34-34.

After trading around ¥108.90 in the early morning, the dollar rose to levels around ¥109 in midmorning trading, aided by real demand-backed dollar buying, traders said.

The dollar turned top-heavy after it rose above ¥109 firmly in the late afternoon amid a dearth of fresh trading incentives, traders said.

“The dollar’s strength against European currencies had a spillover effect on the dollar-yen rate,” an official of a Japanese bank said.

“There was strong caution over the pneumonia and investors remained risk-averse” with the death toll from the disease surpassing 100, another Japanese bank official said.

Meanwhile, an official of a bank-affiliated securities firm said that although the health crisis is a negative factor for economic growth, its adverse effects will be temporary.