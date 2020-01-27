China virus death toll spikes to 80, with over 2,700 cases confirmed

China said on Monday that the death toll from a deadly viral outbreak spiked to 80 as the hard-hit epicenter province of Hubei suffered 24 new fatalities, while total confirmed cases nationwide rose sharply to 2,744.

While there were no new deaths confirmed outside of Hubei, the national tally of verified infections rose by 769, around half of them in Hubei, the National Health Commission said. It said 461 of those infected were in serious condition.

China has locked down Hubei in the country’s centre, an unprecedented operation affecting tens of millions of people and intended to slow transmission of the respiratory virus.

The previously unknown contagion has caused global concern because of its similarity to the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) pathogen, which killed hundreds across mainland China and Hong Kong in 2002-2003.

Drastic travel restrictions have been imposed outside the epicenter, with Shandong province and four cities — Beijing, Shanghai, Xi’an and Tianjin — announcing bans on long-distance buses entering or leaving.

The move will affect millions of people traveling over the Lunar New Year holiday, which authorities said would be extended while the government works to contain the virus.

The populous southern province of Guangdong, Jiangxi in central China, and three cities made it mandatory for residents to wear face masks in public.

Originating in Hubei’s capital of Wuhan, the virus has spread throughout China and across the world — with cases confirmed in around a dozen countries including as far away as the United States.

The coronavirus transmission ability is getting stronger and infections could continue to rise, China’s National Health Commission said Sunday.

National Health Commission Minister Ma Xiaowei, speaking at a news briefing, said authorities’ knowledge of the new virus was limited and they are unclear on the risks posed by mutations of the virus.

Ma said the incubation period for the coronavirus can range from one to 14 days, and that the virus is infectious during incubation, which was not the case with SARS, a coronavirus that originated in China and killed nearly 800 people globally in 2002 and 2003.

Containment efforts, which have thus far included transportation and travel curbs and the cancellation of big events, will be intensified, Ma told a crowded news briefing on the second day of the Lunar New Year holiday.

The virus, believed to have originated late last year in a seafood market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan that was illegally selling wildlife, has spread to Chinese cities including Beijing and Shanghai, as well as the United States, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, Australia, France and Canada.

Japan will dispatch a chartered plane to the central Chinese city of Wuhan, possibly on Tuesday to help bring back citizens who wish to return home amid a deadly outbreak of a new coronavirus, a government source said Monday.

As of Friday, there were about 710 Japanese citizens in Wuhan, where the new virus was first identified, according to the Japanese government.

The government began conducting a survey over the weekend on how many Japanese wish to return and has so far been able to contact about 430 of them, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told reporters on Sunday.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the government was working with Chinese authorities to arrange the charter flight.

South Korea’s Consulate in Wuhan said it was conducting an online poll of its citizens there to gauge demand for a chartered flight out.

Earlier in the day, the U.S. Consulate in Wuhan announced it will evacuate its personnel and some private citizens aboard a charter flight. A notice from the U.S. Embassy in Beijing said there would be limited capacity to transport U.S. citizens on the Tuesday flight from Wuhan that will proceed directly to San Francisco. It said that in the event there are not enough seats, priority will be given to individuals “at greater risk from coronavirus.”

In a move that could mean fewer Chinese tourists in Japan, state-run media reported Saturday that all group travel from China to other countries will be banned from Monday, with travel agents being told to stop organizing trips abroad.

Millions of people traveling during the holiday have fueled the spread of the outbreak nationwide and overseas after it began in the city of Wuhan in central China. The vast majority of the infections and all the deaths have been in mainland China, but fresh cases are popping up.

With throngs of Chinese tourists arriving in Japan for the Lunar New Year holidays, Japanese authorities have bolstered screenings at airports, airlines have been urged to distribute health declarations while businesses have issued warnings to their employees.

According to the China Outbound Tourism Research Institute, more than 7 million overseas trips will be made during the seven-day holiday period through Jan. 30, compared with 6.3 million last year. Chinese online travel agency Trip.com said Japan is their top foreign destination, followed by Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia.

On Sunday, Japan’s health ministry said a fourth case of the virus has been confirmed in the country.

The patient is a man in his 40s who arrived in Japan on Wednesday as a tourist from Wuhan, the ministry said, adding he is in a stable condition.

The man is said to have had no symptoms at the time of arrival, but developed a fever on Thursday and went to see a doctor the following day in Aichi Prefecture.

The man was hospitalized in the prefecture and later tested positive for the virus, it said, adding he is said to have worn a mask while traveling.