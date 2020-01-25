World / Offbeat

Ossifier of the law: Arizona driver uses fake skeleton to get into special lane

PHOENIX – A 62-year-old man has been cited in Arizona after disguising a fake skeleton as a passenger in order to use the high-occupancy vehicle lane.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a trooper pulled over the man on Thursday after noticing he had placed a fake skeleton in the passenger’s front seat.

The skeleton was sitting upright, wearing a hat and tied to the front seat.

Department spokesman Raul Garcia said troopers cite about 7,000 HOV lane violators every year. Last April, a man was pulled over after driving in the HOV lane with a mannequin wearing a sweatshirt, baseball cap and sunglasses.

The dummy skeleton found after a traffic stop in Phoenix on Thursday | ARIZONA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY / VIA AP

