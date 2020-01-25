U.S. military helicopter ditches in ocean off Okinawa

An MH-60 helicopter belonging to the U.S. military made an unscheduled landing in waters about 170 kilometers east of the main island of Okinawa on Saturday afternoon.

The five crew members of the aircraft are safe, according to Japanese government sources. The Defense Ministry in Tokyo is investigating details of the unscheduled landing, which took place around 4:25 p.m., the sources said.

A U.S. F-15 fighter jet stationed at Kadena Air Base in Okinawa crashed off Okinawa’s main island in June 2018.