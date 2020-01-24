Japan electronics union to seek monthly pay hike of ¥3,000 or more

The Japanese Electrical Electronics & Information Union, or JEIU, decided Friday to seek a pay-scale increase of ¥3,000 or more per month in this year’s shuntō management-labor negotiations.

The JEIU, composed mainly of labor unions at electronics makers, adopted the decision at a central committee meeting in Yokohama.

It also for the first time decided to accept different responses on wages from different companies under certain conditions, departing from the longtime industry practice of working in lockstep on wages for a “unified answer.”

The decision suggests that negotiations on pay increases and other improvements in working conditions may reflect the current conditions of individual companies more than ever.

Major labor unions under the JEIU plan to submit wage demands by Feb. 23, with management expected to respond on March 11.

Wage negotiations in 2019 resulted in an agreement to increase the pay scale by ¥1,000 per month.

The JEIU’s policy for the coming wage negotiations calls for an improvement in wage levels, while noting for the first time that flexibility in agreements will be permitted only when certain conditions are met. Those specific conditions are yet to be discussed.

The union will aim to secure annual bonuses equivalent to five months’ salary, with the minimum demand calling for four months’ salary.

The JEIU is also calling for revisions to labor agreements to include efforts on work-style reform and measures to prevent power harassment.