Monument to Holocaust victims vandalized in Ukraine ahead of remembrance day

KYIV – Vandals have damaged a monument to the victims of the Holocaust in Ukraine a week before International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Jan. 27.

Joel Lion, the Israeli ambassador in Ukraine, tweeted a picture Monday of the monument in Kryvyi Rih, a city in eastern Ukraine, with the inscription covered in spray paint. “I hope that justice will prevail,” Lion said in the tweet, adding that the monument is located near President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s parents’ home.

Local police have opened a criminal probe into the incident.

Ukraine has seen numerous cases of vandalism at Jewish cemeteries and Holocaust memorials across the country. Hateful graffiti has also been painted on synagogues and Jewish institutions across the country.

In November, vandals painted swastikas on a monument to prominent Yiddish author Sholem Aleichem in Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital.

Kryvyi Rih was occupied by the Nazis between 1941 and 1944.

