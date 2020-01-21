Business / Tech

Japan to develop strategy for 6G wireless communication networks expected around 2030

Kyodo

The government said Tuesday it will draw up a comprehensive strategy by this summer on future 6G wireless communications networks and set up a panel to discuss the matter later this month.

The panel on 6G ultrafast communications networks that are expected to be introduced around 2030, succeeding 5G services to be available in Japan this spring, will discuss technological development, potential utilization methods and policies, according to the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry.

“The smooth introduction of standards for next-generation wireless communications networks is indispensable to boosting Japan’s international competitiveness,” communications minister Sanae Takaichi said at a news conference.

Japan has lagged behind the United States and South Korea in launching 5G commercial services. As some other countries have already started discussions on how to utilize 6G technology, Tokyo aims to draft the strategy and lead standardization efforts.

The panel will include representatives of the private sector as well as university researchers and will hear opinions from a variety of industries in order to study potential challenges. The first session is scheduled for next Monday.

Compared to 5G networks, 6G networks will have faster data transmission speeds, an ability to connect to multiple devices simultaneously on a greater scale and are also expected to feature extensive security measures and reduced power consumption.

