Medical staff carry a box as they walk at the Jinyintan hospital, where the patients with pneumonia caused by the new strain of coronavirus are being treated, in the Chinese city of Wuhan on Jan. 10. | REUTERS

Asia Pacific / Science & Health

Australia to screen some flights from China, but warns coronavirus difficult to stop

Reuters

SYDNEY – Australia will begin screening passengers arriving from a Chinese city in a bid to stop the spread of a new coronavirus, the country’s chief medical officer said Tuesday, although authorities warned that an outbreak would be hard to prevent.

Chinese authorities have confirmed more than 200 people have caught the new virus, which causes a type of pneumonia that has killed four people in the central city of Wuhan.

The virus — which can pass from person-to-person — broke out in Wuhan but four cases have been reported in Thailand, Japan and South Korea, raising concerns about its spread through international air travel.

Brendan Murphy, the chief medical officer for the Australian government, said biosecurity officials would begin screening passengers arriving on the three weekly flights to Sydney from Wuhan starting on Thursday.

Passengers would be given an information pamphlet and asked to present themselves if they had a fever or suspected they might have the disease.

RELATED STORIES

Murphy said the measures only offered limited protection.

“You cannot absolutely prevent the spread of disease into the country. The incubation period is probably a week,” Murphy told reporters in Canberra.

“It’s about identifying those with a high risk and making sure those who have a high risk know about it and know how to get medical attention.”

China is the largest source of tourists to Australia, with more than 1 million people arriving last year.

Around 160 flights arrive in Australia from China each week, and Murphy acknowledged Chinese tourists could arrive via other locations. There are only three flights from Wuhan each week, arriving in Sydney.

Australia’s additional screenings come as hundreds of millions of Chinese prepare to travel domestically and abroad during the Lunar New Year holiday that starts this week.

Despite the elevated risk, Murphy said Australia would not begin scanning passengers for higher body temperatures, a precaution previously used during the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) outbreak.

SARS killed nearly 800 people globally during the 2002-03 outbreak that also started in China, but Murphy said recent evidence indicated body-temperature screening was ineffective and created a false sense of security.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Zhong Nanshan, then the head of the Guangdong research institute for respiratory diseases, speaks about testing for the SARS virus at a press conference in Guangzhou in southern China's Guangdong Province in 2004. Evidence shows a new coronavirus in China has spread by human-to-human transmission, Zhong said Monday.
Human-to-human transmission confirmed in China coronavirus, raising fears of fast spread
The head of a Chinese government expert team said Monday that human-to-human transmission has been confirmed in an outbreak of a new coronavirus, a development that raises the possibility that it c...
Passengers arrive at the train station in Hanzhong, a mountainous region of China's Shaanxi province, on Monday ahead of the Lunar New Year. A mysterious SARS-like virus has killed a third person and spread around China — including to Beijing — authorities said, fuelling fears of a major outbreak as millions begin traveling for the Lunar New Year in humanity's biggest migration.
WHO emergency group to meet on spreading China virus
A World Health Organization emergency panel will meet this week to discuss a SARS-like virus that has spread beyond China and that a Beijing government expert said Monday is contagious between huma...
Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi (right) meets with Philippine diplomat Rosario Manalo, a member of the Independent Commission of Enquiry for Rakhine State, at the Presidential Palace in Naypyitaw Monday. An independent commission established by Myanmar's government and led by Manalo has concluded there are reasons to believe that security forces committed war crimes in counterinsurgency operations that drove more than 700,000 members of the country's Muslim Rohingya minority to flee to neighboring Bangladesh.
Security forces probably committed war crimes, Myanmar panel admits
An independent commission established by Myanmar's government has concluded there are reasons to believe that security forces committed war crimes in counterinsurgency operations that led more than...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Medical staff carry a box as they walk at the Jinyintan hospital, where the patients with pneumonia caused by the new strain of coronavirus are being treated, in the Chinese city of Wuhan on Jan. 10. | REUTERS

, , , , , ,