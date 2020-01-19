The week ahead for Jan. 20 to Jan. 26

Diet to convene for 150-day regular session. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to deliver policy speech. Opposition parties likely to grill Abe’s government about scandals over publicly funded cherry blossom viewing parties and casino resort projects. Another focus will be the Maritime Self-Defense Force’s information-gathering mission in the Middle East.
Bank of Japan to hold two-day monetary policy meeting.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki to make three-day visit to Japan.
Australian Open to start in Melbourne. From Japan, defending champion Naomi Osaka will be the women’s third seed. Kei Nishikori has withdrawn due to right elbow surgery in October.
Tuesday
Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda to hold news conference.
Wednesday
Cabinet Office to release monthly economic report for January.
Ground Self-Defense Force and U.S. Marines to hold joint drill through Feb. 8 in Hokkaido.
Thursday
Finance Ministry to release customs-cleared trade statistics for December, whole of 2019. Japan logged a goods trade deficit of ¥1.20 trillion in 2018, the first red ink in three years. The figure for 2019 is expected to remain in a deficit amid slowing demand for exports partly due to China’s economic downturn.
Tokyo High Court to rule on appeal filed by residents near U.S. Yokota Air Base to stop nighttime and early morning flights.
Friday
Six months to go before Olympics.
Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry to release nationwide consumer price index for December.
BOJ to release minutes of Dec. 18-19 Policy Board meeting.
Saturday
Memorial event for Tetsu Nakamura, doctor and aid worker murdered in Afghanistan in December, to take place in Fukuoka.
The 73-year-old Nakamura, head of the Peshawar-kai aid group based in Fukuoka, contributed to the development of the war-torn country for many years.
International animated film society ASIFA-Hollywood to announce winners of Annie Awards in Los Angeles. Filmmaker Makoto Shinkai’s “Tenki no Ko” (“Weathering With You”) is among the nominees in four categories — Best Indie Feature, Best FX for Feature, Best Direction-Feature and Best Writing-Feature.
Sunday
Grammy Awards to take place in Los Angeles. Jazz composer Miho Hazama’s “Dancer in Nowhere” was nominated for Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album.