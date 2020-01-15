Migrants stand aboard a Cyprus marine police patrol boat as they're brought to a harbor after being rescued from their own vessel off the Mediterranean island nation's southeastern coast, near Protaras, Cyprus, Tuesday. Police said there were 103 migrants, including minors, aboard the vessel. | AP

World / Social Issues

Cyprus rescues 101 Syrian migrants off coast

AFP-JIJI

NICOSIA – Cyprus police said they rescued 101 Syrian migrants sighted on a boat off the Mediterranean island’s southeast coast on Tuesday.

A patrol vessel located the 33-meter (100-foot) boat 18 nautical miles off the resort town of Protaras.

The migrants were brought to shore on an inflatable and their damaged boat anchored near a fishing harbor.

The migrants had said they set off from Mersin in Turkey, an eastern Mediterranean route often used by people smugglers.

The migrants — 88 men, six women and seven children — were being processed before transfer to a reception center outside the capital Nicosia.

Nicosia has warned Brussels it has come under pressure from increased migration flows, ranking it top in first-time asylum seekers in proportion to its population.

Cyprus is the first European Union member to permanently host the European Asylum Support Office to help cope with the spike in arrivals.

But the small EU member, located 100 miles (160 km) from Syria, has not seen the same massive inflow of migrants as Turkey and Greece.

Syrian nationals accounted for 33 percent of first-time asylum seekers in Cyprus in the second quarter of 2019, EU figures show.

According to available government data, the number of arrivals and applicants for asylum from January to June last year almost reached 7,000.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A Moroccan boy watches the sea Monday on board the Spanish NGO Open Arms vessel, as the NGO waits for the authorities to allow them to enter in the nearest safe port with the 118 people who were rescued off the Libyan coast on Friday, in the central Mediterranean Sea.
Migrant agency says hundreds trying to flee Libya fighting
Almost 1,000 people trying to flee Libya by boat have been intercepted and returned to the conflict-ravaged country by its coast guard during the first two weeks of the new year, the International ...
Brazil's new Comandante Ferraz Antarctic Station, located on King George Island, on the South Shetland archipelago, is seen last year. Brazil will inaugurate its new base in Antarctica on Tuesday almost eight years after much of it was destroyed by a fire that also killed two soldiers.
Brazil to open new Antarctic research base replacing one that burned down
Brazil will open a new research base in Antarctica this week, officials said Tuesday, eight years after a fire destroyed its original scientific outpost. The government invested nearly $100 mill...
Mixologist Julian Bernal crafts a cocktail last month at Wink & Nod, basement-dwelling, speakeasy-like bar, in Boston. Americans are consuming more alcohol per capita now than in the time leading up to Prohibition, when alcohol opponents successfully made the case that excessive drinking was ruining family life.
Americans said drinking more now than just before Prohibition
Americans are drinking more now than when Prohibition was enacted. What's more, it's been rising for two decades, and it's not clear when it will fall again. That's the picture painted by federa...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Migrants stand aboard a Cyprus marine police patrol boat as they're brought to a harbor after being rescued from their own vessel off the Mediterranean island nation's southeastern coast, near Protaras, Cyprus, Tuesday. Police said there were 103 migrants, including minors, aboard the vessel. | AP

, , , , ,