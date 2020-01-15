An explosion is seen through a car window in Tarragona, Catalonia, Spain, Tuesday in this picture grab obtained from a social media video. | UNCROWNED DUKE / VIA REUTERS

World

Explosion in northeastern Spain triggers chemical emergency

AP

MADRID – Emergency services say a chemical emergency alert has been activated in northeastern Spain following a big explosion in an industrial zone near Tarragona.

A tweet by emergency services for the Catalonia region called the blast a “chemical accident” and advised residents to refrain from going outside as a preventive measure, as well as to close all windows.

The service said Tuesday there was no information available on possible deaths or injuries. The explosion led to a fire, it said.

Local residents posted videos showing the aftermath of the blast, with flames and a big column of black smoke emerging from an area dotted with big industrial tanks.

Some local residents told the local Tarragona Radio that the blast could be heard from miles away.

