Japan dispatched two C-130 planes to help fight the devastating bushfires in Australia on Wednesday. | ASDF

National

Japan sends SDF planes and personnel to help fight Australia fires

Kyodo

The Defense Ministry said Wednesday it has sent two transport planes and 70 personnel of the Self-Defense Forces to join efforts to fight the devastating bushfires in Australia.

Two Air Self-Defense Force C-130 transport planes and the personnel left Komaki Air Base in Aichi Prefecture to join eight SDF members already in Australia. Their main operations will be to transport personnel and supplies.

Ryota Takeda, chairman of the National Public Safety Commission, ordered the mission on behalf of Defense Minister Taro Kono, who is currently visiting the United States.

In a meeting at the ministry, Takeda called for the SDF to make its “utmost effort” to help in the relief operation.

“We will send (the SDF), taking into consideration the humanitarian point of view, and our friendly and cooperative relationship with Australia, which is a special strategic partner,” said Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga.

At least 28 people have died in the bushfires that have been burning across the country since September. The bushfires have affected more than 10 million hectares of land, an area larger than South Korea, with over a billion animals estimated to have perished in the blazes in multiple states in the southeast of the country.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A fish market in Wuhan, China, from where people have been confirmed to have infected with a new coronavirus.
Japan confirms first case of coronavirus
Japan has confirmed its first case of infection with a new coronavirus, a government official said Thursday. A Chinese national who has traveled to Wuhan, eastern China, has tested positive in J...
A scanning electron microscopy image of the single-celled organism Prometheoarchaeum syntrophicum strain MK-D1 shows the cell with tentacle-like branching protrusions in this image released at the Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology (JAMSTEC) in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, Wednesday.
Deep-sea microbe found off Japan sheds light on primordial evolutionary milestone
A microorganism scooped up in deep-sea mud off Japan's coast has helped scientists unlock the mystery of one of the watershed evolutionary events for life on Earth: the transition from the simple c...
Investigators emerge from the office of former Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai on Wednesday. They are carrying boxes of materials seized during a raid at the location in the city of Hiroshima related to alleged election campaign violations by his wife during the Upper House election in July.
Offices of ex-justice minister and wife searched over election scandal
Prosecutors searched offices of former Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai and his wife in Hiroshima on Wednesday over alleged law violations during her election campaign. Kawai, 56, and his 46-yea...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Japan dispatched two C-130 planes to help fight the devastating bushfires in Australia on Wednesday. | ASDF

, , ,