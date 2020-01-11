Motegi to discuss North Korea, other issues with U.S., South Korean counterparts in San Francisco

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi will meet with his U.S. and South Korean counterparts in San Francisco on Tuesday to discuss their cooperation on denuclearizing North Korea.

Motegi’s meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha is just one of the events planned during his four-day visit to the United States starting Monday, according to his schedule announced by the Foreign Ministry on Friday.

He is also expected to reiterate Tokyo’s call for cooperation from Washington and Seoul for resolving the abduction issue.

Besides the three-way session, Motegi will hold bilateral talks with the U.S. and South Korean ministers.

He is expected to discuss with Pompeo recently heightened U.S.-Iran tensions and call for de-escalation of the situation.

Motegi and Kang are seen talking mainly about the issue of the Koreans who were conscripted to work for Japanese firms during World War II. The wartime labor issue is the main cause of the chilled relations between the two nations.

During his first trip to the United States since last September, Motegi will also meet with George Shultz, who served as U.S. secretary of state in the 1980s under the administration of then-President Ronald Reagan.