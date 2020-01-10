World / Science & Health

Selfless parrots get by with some help from their friends

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON – Acting selflessly to help others in need was long thought to be a trait confined to mammals, in particular humans and great apes.

But a new study has found that African gray parrots volunteer assistance to both their good friends and mere acquaintances — even when there is no expectation of personal gain.

The paper, published Thursday in the journal Current Biology, advances our knowledge of the evolution of cooperation and social intelligence, co-author Auguste von Bayern of the Max Planck Institute for Ornithology in Starnberg, Germany, said.

Both parrots and birds such as crows and ravens are renowned for their extraordinary problem-solving skills, and are sometimes called “feathered apes.”

Alex, the famous Harvard-based African gray parrot that died in 2007, developed a vocabulary of over 100 words, could identify colors and quantify objects up to the number six, among many other accomplishments.

But despite their impressive intelligence, earlier experiments have failed to show crows helping other crows — leading von Bayern and first author Desiree Brucks of ETH Zurich to wonder whether the same was true of parrots.

Working at the Loro Parque research station in Spain, they placed pairs of gray parrots and blue-headed macaws in boxes alongside each other with an exchange hole between the two, and a hole facing a human experimenter that was either kept open or closed.

Both parrot species quickly learned that they could exchange tokens with the experimenter for a nut treat — but only the gray parrots helped their neighbors when their own opportunity for gain was taken away.

In the first round, seven out of eight gray parrots were willing to transfer tokens in their possession to their neighbors so that their friends could feast when they could not.

The fact they did so without knowing they would later be tested in the other role showed that those giving were not expecting the favor to be returned, said von Bayern.

Significantly, the gray parrots appeared to understand the nature of the task, as opposed to acting out of playfulness. When they saw the other parrot had an opportunity for exchange, they’d pass a token over — but otherwise, they would not.

And, like humans, the gray parrots appeared to favor their friends, sharing significantly more tokens with birds they had previously closely associated with, though they still gave some to acquaintances.

The experimenters did not test whether the effect would occur with perfect strangers.

It is not fully clear why the gray parrots acted “prosocially” while the macaws did not, but the researchers suggest it may be linked to how the two species organize themselves in the wild.

African grays live in huge flocks of up to 1,200 individuals, Brucks said, and this may require greater social cognitive abilities than macaws that live in much smaller groups of 10 to 30 individuals.

The team now wants to investigate how widespread cooperation is among the world’s 393 parrot species and examine what evolutionary pressures led to it.

They’d also like to learn how exactly the birds empathize with each other and whether the level of help given is proportionate to the need of the recipient — for example, will a parrot who just had a meal receive the same level of assistance as one which is hungry?

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Recently installed Bollard-style fencing is pictured on the U.S.-Mexico border near Santa Teresa, New Mexico, last April. U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday welcomed a court decision that allows $3.6 billion in military funds to be used to build his signature wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. "Entire Wall is under construction or getting ready to start!" the president tweeted following the ruling.
White House welcomes court ruling on border wall spending using funds budgeted for military
Crews could start building a private border wall in South Texas within the coming days following a federal judge's ruling Thursday that lifted a restraining order against the project. U.S...
Rescue workers on Wednesday search the wreckage of the Boeing Co. 737-800 aircraft operated by Ukraine International Airlines that crashed late Tuesday shortly after takeoff from Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport.
Tell-tale signs will show if missile brought down Ukraine plane in Iran
Verifying whether the Ukrainian jetliner that plunged to the ground in flames near Tehran on Wednesday was hit with a missile should be far more straightforward than the heated rhetoric surrounding...
Rep. Rashida Tlaib speaks during a rally outside of the U.S. Capitol during a house vote to measure limiting President Donald Trump's ability to take military action against Iran, on Capitol Hill in Washington Thursday.
House votes to curb Trump's power to strike Iran without Congress OK
The U.S. House of Representatives voted Thursday to limit President Donald Trump's authority to strike Iran, a mostly symbolic move Democrats say defends Congress's constitutional powers but Republ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

African gray parrots are renowned for their intelligence. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , ,