Japan's Hokuriku bullet train line to resume full services on March 14

East Japan Railway Co. (JR East) said Thursday that the typhoon-hit Hokuriku bullet train line will resume full services on March 14.

Services on the line, which connects Tokyo and Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture via Nagano and other prefectures have been reduced since Typhoon Hagibis struck in October last year.

JR East’s shinkansen yard in the city of Nagano was inundated due to the flooding of a major river caused by heavy rain from the typhoon, damaging 10 12-car trains used on the line, including some owned by West Japan Railway Co. (JR West), the other operator of the Hokuriku Shinkansen Line.

The damaged trains, which made up about one-third of all bullet trains used before the typhoon, were scrapped.

The recovery to pre-typhoon-level operations will come after the introduction of newly built trains and the partial restoration of the flooded train yard, according to JR East.