Trudeau vows to get answers after 63 Canadians died in Tehran jetliner crash fatal to 176

TORONTO – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau vowed his government will get answers after a Ukrainian passenger jet crashed, killing 63 Canadians, just minutes after taking off from Iran’s capital.

The flight included many international students and a family of four. Trudeau said Wednesday his foreign minister is in touch with the government of Ukraine and his transport minister is reaching out to his international counterparts. Getting answers from Iran might prove difficult as Canada closed its embassy in Iran in 2012 and suspended diplomatic relations.

The crash of the Ukraine International Airlines plane came hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on Iraqi bases housing U.S. soldiers, but Iranian officials said they suspected a mechanical issue brought down the 3½-year-old Boeing 737-800 aircraft. Ukrainian officials initially agreed, but later backed away and declined to offer a cause while the investigation is ongoing.

“I join Canadians across the country who are shocked and saddened to see reports that a plane crash outside of Tehran, Iran, has claimed the lives of 176 people, including 63 Canadians,” Trudeau said in a statement.

“I offer our deepest condolences to those who have lost family, friends, and loved ones in this tragedy. Our government will continue to work closely with its international partners to ensure that this crash is thoroughly investigated, and that Canadians’ questions are answered.”

The plane carried 167 passengers and nine crew members from different nations.

It’s one of the worst losses of life for Canadians in an aviation disaster. In 1985 a bomb exploded and killed 329 people aboard an Air India flight. Air India Flight 182 from Montreal to New Delhi exploded over the Atlantic Ocean near Great Britain on June 23, 1985. Most of the victims were Canadian.

Canadian Transport Minister Marc Garneau said Canada is offering technical assistance to the upcoming investigation in Iran.

The Tehran to Toronto route via Kyiv is an affordable route for Iranian Canadians and international students. There are no direct flights.

Payman Paseyan, a member of the Iranian-Canadian community in Edmonton, Alberta, said about 27 people from Edmonton, including international students and a family of four that he knew, were on the flight. Two professors from the University of Alberta, Pedram Mousavibafrooei and Mojgan Daneshmand, and their daughters, Daria and Dorina, died. He said he often would go to the gym with the father and described him as a nice guy who often visited his former restaurant with his family.

“‘I am not aware of any extended family members that they have here. It’s just terrible,” Paseyan said.

He said most of victims were visiting family in Iran over the holidays. He said many were dual citizens and many were international students. “One of the reasons why you take that flight is you wouldn’t want to take a flight that has a connection in the United States because international students can’t do that,” he said.

Paseyan said members of the Iranian-Canadian community learned of the crash while being glued to the news after Tuesday’s missile attacks in Iraq.

“Many were expecting their friends and families members to come back” and were aware of the flight they were on, said Paseyan, a former president of the Iranian Heritage Society of Edmonton. “They were worried about their family members that were in Iran, and now this has compounded that with worry for the community.”

He said there are questions about what caused the crash but said that’s not the focus right now.

“There is speculation but the community is not worried about what caused this. We lost our community members. Whether it’s a missile, mishap or a technical issue or whatever, we want our community members. We lost one percent of our Edmonton Iranian community members on that flight. It’s just terrible,” he said.

Hamid Gharajeh, of the Iran Democratic Association of Canada, said he’s spoken to families and friends of some of the victims. Many aboard were students on their way back to Canada after the holiday break, he said.

“Our hearts go out for all these young people who are just trying to get back to their lives,” Gharajeh said in Toronto. “It’s unfortunate.”

Canada is urging Canadians to avoid nonessential travel to Iran due to the volatile security situation, but the travel advisory makes no mention of the plane crash.

“There are no words. 176 lives lost. 63 Canadians won’t be coming home,” Opposition New Democrat leader Jagmeet Singh tweeted. “These families deserve clear answers, but whatever the case, this is devastating.”

Andriy Shevchenko, Ukraine’s ambassador to Canada, also expressed condolences.

“My heart is broken. We will have to go through this terrible pain together with our Canadian brothers and sisters,” he tweeted

Photographers take pictures of flowers, candles and a placard reading "Tehran-Kiev We mourn" placed outside the Iranian Embassy in Kyiv on Wednesday in remembrance of the victims of the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 crash in Tehran. | AFP-JIJI A child's shoe is pictured Wednesday at the scene of a Ukrainian airliner that crashed shortly after takeoff near Imam Khomeini airport in Tehran. -Search-and-rescue teams were combing through the smoking wreckage of the Boeing 737 flight from Tehran to Kyiv but officials said there was no hope of finding anyone alive. The vast majority of the passengers on the Ukraine International Airlines flight were non-Ukrainians, including 82 Iranians and 63 Canadians, officials said. | AFP-JIJI

