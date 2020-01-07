Coffins of Gen. Qassem Soleimani and others who were killed in Iraq by a U.S. drone strike, are carried on a truck surrounded by mourners during a funeral procession in the city of Kerman, Iran, Tuesday. | AP

World

Stampede at funeral for Iran Gen. Qassem Soleimani kills at least 40

AP, Reuters

TEHRAN – A stampede erupted on Tuesday at a funeral procession for a top Iranian general killed in a U.S. airstrike last week, killing 40 people and injuring over 200 others, the semi-official Fars news agency reported, citing an emergency services official.

According to the report, the stampede took place in Kerman, the hometown of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, as the procession got underway. Initial videos posted online showed people lying lifeless on a road and others shouting and trying to help them.

Iranian state TV gave the casualty toll in its online report, citing Pirhossein Koulivand, the head of Iran’s emergency medical services.

“Unfortunately as a result of the stampede, some of our compatriots have been injured and some have been killed during the funeral processions,” he earlier said.

Authorities later delayed Soleimani’s burial, citing concerns about the massive crowd that had gathered, the semi-official ISNA news agency said. It did not say when the burial would take place.

A procession in Tehran on Monday drew over 1 million people, crowding both main thoroughfares and side streets in the Iranian capital.

Soleimani’s death has sparked calls across Iran for revenge against America for a slaying that’s drastically raised tensions across the Middle East. The U.S. government warned ships of an unspecified threat from Iran across all the Mideast’s waterways, crucial routes for global energy supplies.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, walk toward an awaiting aircraft prior to departing for the Middle East from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, on Sunday.
'We're going to war, bro': Fort Bragg's 82nd Airborne deploys to the Middle East
For many of the soldiers, it would be their first mission. They packed up ammunition and rifles, placed last-minute calls to loved ones, then turned in their cell phones. Some gave blood.
People take a photo at an entry sign as traffic enters the United States from Canada at the Peace Arch Border Crossing in Blaine, Washington state, in October. Civil rights groups and lawmakers are demanding information from federal officials following reports that dozens of Iranian Americans were held up and questioned at the border as they returned to the United States from Canada over the weekend.
Iranian Americans report being stopped and delayed at U.S.-Canada border crossing
Dozens of Iranians and Iranian Americans have reported being harassed or questioned for hours at the U.S. border following heightened tensions over the U.S. killing of top Iranian Gen. Qassem Solei...
Former national security adviser John R. Bolton listens while U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the press before a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington last May. Bolton said Monday that he is willing to testify if subpoenaed in the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump.
John Bolton roils Trump impeachment trial, saying he’d speak if subpoenaed
Former U.S. national security adviser John Bolton said Monday he would testify if subpoenaed during President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate, complicating Majority Leader Mitch McCo...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Coffins of Gen. Qassem Soleimani and others who were killed in Iraq by a U.S. drone strike, are carried on a truck surrounded by mourners during a funeral procession in the city of Kerman, Iran, Tuesday. | AP

, , , , ,