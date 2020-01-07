Business / Corporate

New Mizuho investment fund targets life science startups

JIJI

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. has established an investment fund for life startups.

Mizuho Bank and Mizuho Capital Co., both units of the major financial group, will invest a total of ¥5 billion for the new fund, the group announced Monday.

The investment fund will support companies that aim to develop new drugs and medical technologies at a time when the medicine market is expanding in line with the aging of society and increasing technical innovations.

The fund is expected to invest in companies doing fundamental research on medicines that require pharmaceutical approval.

It will invest between ¥300 million and ¥500 million for up to 12 years per company in cooperation with medical consultants who have knowledge on life science, according to Mizuho Financial Group.

Even after the fund’s investment projects are over, Mizuho group companies will continue their support according to the stages of development, such as the clinical phase.

Mizuho Financial Group have been pouring funds into companies through investment funds but had been facing difficulty stepping up investments in medical startups due to the significant amount of time and cost required to win pharmaceutical approval. The group thus decided to set up the fund specializing in the life science field with growth potential.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Rakuten Inc. CEO Hiroshi Mikitani announces a new mobile service in Tokyo in September.
Rakuten to launch full-scale mobile phone services in Japan in April
Rakuten Inc. aims to launch full mobile phone carrier services in April, according to Hiroshi Mikitani, the head of the major cybermall operator. The Rakuten group initially planned to be...
A visitor looks out toward Mount Fuji from an observation deck in Tokyo last January.
Increase in environmentally friendly debt may limit slowdown of corporate bond sales in Japan
Japan's record corporate bond issuance will likely slow down, but a boom in environmentally friendly debt could limit the downside. Companies have sold ¥13 trillion worth of bonds th...
At the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on Monday, Toyota President and CEO Akio Toyoda (left) and Danish architect Bjarke Ingel reveal plans to build a prototype "city of the future" on a 175-acre site at the base of Mount Fuji in Shizuoka Prefecture.
Toyota to build 'city of the future' at the base of Mount Fuji
Toyota Motor Corp. said Monday it plans to build a prototype "city of the future" at the base of Mount Fuji, powered by hydrogen fuel cells and functioning as a laboratory for autonomous cars, smar...

, , ,