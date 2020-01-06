World / Politics

Trump reportedly to overhaul environmental review process, dismiss climate impacts

Reuters

Washington – The Trump administration will unveil new regulations Wednesday that would limit the types of projects like highways and pipelines requiring environmental review and no longer require federal agencies to weigh their climate impacts, sources familiar with the plan said.

The proposed overhaul will update how federal agencies implement the bedrock National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), a law aimed at ensuring the government protects the environment when reviewing or making decisions about major projects, from building roads and bridges, cutting forests, expanding broadband to approving interstate pipelines like the Keystone XL.

The White House Council on Environmental Quality is expected to announce that federal agencies will not be required to consider “cumulative” climate change impacts when considering federal projects, said two people familiar with the CEQ rules.

The CEQ oversees how nearly 80 government agencies meet their NEPA obligations.

The CEQ is also expected to limit the scope of projects that would trigger stringent environmental reviews called environmental impact studies, expand the number of project categories that can be excluded from NEPA reviews and allow companies or project developers to conduct their own environmental assessments, the sources said.

The CEQ declined to comment.

In a memorandum commemorating the 50th anniversary of the signing of NEPA on Jan. 1, President Donald Trump, who has been a vocal critic of regulations as a commercial real estate developer, said the upcoming NEPA overhaul will speed up permit approvals for “project sponsors and ordinary Americans.”

“CEQ has conducted a thorough review of its NEPA implementing regulations and will soon issue a proposal to update those regulations to address the many concerns my administration has heard from hardworking Americans, small businesses, and state and local officials,” Trump said.

In November, over 30 of the country’s biggest industry groups, ranging from the Chamber of Commerce to the American Petroleum Institute, called on CEQ to hurry the release of the NEPA “modernization,” saying it was long overdue.

Environmental groups are concerned that by weakening NEPA implementation, the United States will lose a significant tool to combat and guard against climate change impacts and allow companies to harm local communities with less scrutiny.

Christy Goldfuss, former chair of the CEQ between 2015 and 2017, said the Trump proposal would cause lasting damage.

She said environmental groups have successfully blocked or delayed a dozen big polluting projects in courts by arguing that Trump agencies failed to weigh climate impacts in their reviews, a requirement created under the Obama administration.

“This proposal is really about trying to remove that barrier of the courts,” she said.

Stephen Schima, lead NEPA attorney for Earthjustice, said weakening NEPA implementation would deprive local communities of “the most widespread mechanism of citizen involvement in government.”

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said the House will introduce and vote on a war powers resolution this week.
Pelosi says House to vote on resolution to limit Trump's military moves on Iran
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House will introduce and vote on a war powers resolution this week to limit U.S. President Donald Trump's military actions regarding Iran. "This resoluti...
Mourners holding posters of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani attend a funeral ceremony for him and his comrades, who were killed in Iraq in a U.S. drone strike Friday, at the Enqelab-e-Eslami (Islamic Revolution) Square in Tehran on Monday.
Iran general replacing Qassem Soleimani vows revenge for U.S. killing
An Iranian general who replaced the leader killed by a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad vowed in remarks aired Monday to take revenge as Tehran abandoned the remaining limits of its 2015 nuclear deal with...
Iran's ancient and rich cultural landscape has become a potential U.S. military target as Washington and Tehran stumble toward a possible open conflict.
Trump says attacking cultural sites in Iran is fair game, not a war crime
President Donald Trump insisted Sunday that Iranian cultural sites are fair game for the U.S. military, dismissing concerns within his own administration that doing so could constitute a war crime ...

,