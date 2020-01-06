Japan saw 317 fewer traffic-related fatalities last year than in 2018. | KYODO

Traffic deaths hit record low in 2019

The number of deaths in traffic accidents across Japan last year fell to 3,215, the fewest since officials started compiling comparable data in 1948, according to a National Police Agency report.

The number fell by 317, or 9.0 percent, from 2019, the NPA said Monday.

By prefecture, Chiba saw the most fatalities at 172.

Aichi, which had topped the death toll list 16 years in a row until 2018, came in second with 156, followed by Hokkaido with 152.

Among people aged 65 or older, the number of traffic deaths dropped by 184, or 9.4 percent, to 1,782, the NPA said.

