E. Jean Carroll | AP

World / Politics

Trump's lawyers ask judge to throw out defamation suit by columnist E. Jean Carrol, who says he raped her

AP

NEW YORK – President Donald Trump’s lawyers asked a judge Friday to throw out an advice columnist’s defamation lawsuit over his response to her allegation that he raped her in the 1990s.

Trump’s lawyers argue E. Jean Carroll’s suit can’t go forward in a New York state court because his statements were made in Washington.

New York law doesn’t allow for defamation suits over statements made elsewhere, except in circumstances Carroll’s case doesn’t meet, Trump lawyer Lawrence S. Rosen wrote. He didn’t address the substance of Carroll’s claims.

Carroll’s lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, said it was “obviously ridiculous” to argue that Trump can’t be sued in New York, his longtime hometown, though he said in October he plans to change his residency to Florida after leaving the White House.

Kaplan called Friday’s filing “a transparent effort to avoid discovery at all costs in a case involving a sexual assault,” referring to the pretrial evidence-gathering process called discovery. A judge has already set time frames for various steps.

In a New York magazine piece last June and a subsequent book, Carroll accused Trump of having raped her in a Manhattan luxury department store dressing room in the mid-’90s, after a chance meeting morphed into shopping for lingerie for the real estate mogul to give to an unidentified woman. She said that she was joking with Trump when he steered her into a fitting room and that he then assaulted her.

Trump said in June that Carroll was “totally lying,” and the accusation was “fake news.” He called her “not my type.”

He also said he had never met her, though a 1987 photo shows the two and their then-spouses at a social event. He dismissed it, saying he was just “standing with my coat on in a line.”

The Associated Press typically does not name people who say they have been sexually assaulted, unless they come forward publicly, as Carroll has done.

Carroll sued in November, saying Trump’s remarks were falsehoods and smears that turned some readers off her longtime Elle magazine advice column, harming her career.

The suit seeks unspecified damages and a retraction of Trump’s statements.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Catalan regional president Quim Torra holds a news conference following an extraordinary meeting with his Cabinet in Barcelona, Spain, on Friday.
Catalan President Quim Torra disqualified from holding seat in regional parliament
Spain's electoral board on Friday disqualified the regional president of Catalonia from holding a seat in the regional parliament and ruled that another leading separatist imprisoned for sedition i...
Prince George, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince William in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace in London on Dec. 18
Four generations of British rulers mark new decade with rare portrait
Buckingham Palace has issued a new photographic portrait of Queen Elizabeth II, her son Prince Charles, her grandson Prince William and her great-grandson Prince George to mark the start of the new...
Gerald Ford and Neo at the Small Animal Hospital in Gainesville, Florida
In a rare rescue, Florida veterinarians revive a dog whose heart stopped
A Florida man was hoping for a Christmas miracle when his dog was attacked by another animal, and a team of veterinarians provided it. The heart of Gerald Ford's 1-year-old French bulldog Neo st...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

E. Jean Carroll | AP

, , , ,