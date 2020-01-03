National

U.K.'s Times newspaper picks Koizumi as one of 20 faces to watch for in 2020

JIJI

LONDON – The Times newspaper has selected Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi as one of the “Twenty faces to look out for in 2020.”

There are two opposite views of Koizumi — either he is a hereditary political aristocrat with a pretty face but no original ideas or he is the most interesting and promising Japanese politician of his generation, the British newspaper said, adding that Koizumi will face a real test this year.

Koizumi looks full of confidence and has hair which looks like it has been styled at an expensive salon, the paper said, adding that he is also a shrewd political operator who has risen to power in a nationalist conservative government while maintaining about himself an aura of liberal-minded cool.

Koizumi, the second son of former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi, who was in the top government post between 2001 and 2006, became environment minister in a Cabinet reshuffle last September, taking up a ministerial post for the first time.

The 38-year-old rising political star made headlines when he announced in August last year that he would marry Christel Takigawa, a freelance television presenter. The couple soon filed a marriage notification to the Yokosuka City Office in Kanagawa Prefecture.

Also on the Times’ 20 faces list are Israeli politician Gideon Saar and Indian politician Amit Shah.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Lebanese Justice Minister Albert Serhan speaks during an interview in Beirut on Thursday.
'I alone organized my departure,' Carlos Ghosn says of Japan escape
Interpol issued a wanted notice Thursday for former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who jumped bail in Japan and fled to Lebanon rather than face trial on financial misconduct charges in a dramati...
An adviser to Chinese gambling operator 500.com Ltd. has told investigators that the company also gave cash to another five lawmakers, a source familiar with the matter said Thursday.
Five other Japanese lawmakers may be involved in casino bribery scandal
An adviser to a Chinese gambling operator that is under investigation for allegedly bribing lawmaker Tsukasa Akimoto, formerly a member of the Liberal Democratic Party, over a casino resort proj...
A woman rides a bike to take her daughter to a day care facility in Tokyo. A recent government survey showed that a record 61 percent believe women should continue working after having a child.
Record 61% of Japanese believe women should be able to continue working 'even after giving birth'...
A record 61 percent of the public believe women should be able to continue working "even after giving birth," according to a recent government survey. The rate was up 6.8 percentage points from ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi makes a speech during a ministerial meeting at a U.N. climate conference in Madrid on Dec. 11. | KYODO

, , ,