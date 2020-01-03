U.K.'s Times newspaper picks Koizumi as one of 20 faces to watch for in 2020

The Times newspaper has selected Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi as one of the “Twenty faces to look out for in 2020.”

There are two opposite views of Koizumi — either he is a hereditary political aristocrat with a pretty face but no original ideas or he is the most interesting and promising Japanese politician of his generation, the British newspaper said, adding that Koizumi will face a real test this year.

Koizumi looks full of confidence and has hair which looks like it has been styled at an expensive salon, the paper said, adding that he is also a shrewd political operator who has risen to power in a nationalist conservative government while maintaining about himself an aura of liberal-minded cool.

Koizumi, the second son of former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi, who was in the top government post between 2001 and 2006, became environment minister in a Cabinet reshuffle last September, taking up a ministerial post for the first time.

The 38-year-old rising political star made headlines when he announced in August last year that he would marry Christel Takigawa, a freelance television presenter. The couple soon filed a marriage notification to the Yokosuka City Office in Kanagawa Prefecture.

Also on the Times’ 20 faces list are Israeli politician Gideon Saar and Indian politician Amit Shah.