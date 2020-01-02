A corporate flag of Nissan Motor Co., right, flies alongside the flags of Japan and France outside the automaker's headquarters in Yokohama. | BLOOMBERG

National

France 'will not extradite' Ghosn if he arrives in country: government

AFP-JIJI

PARIS – France “will not extradite” Carlos Ghosn if the former Nissan Motor Co. boss, who fled Japan to avoid a trial and who has French citizenship, arrived in the country, a minister said Monday.

“If Mr. Ghosn arrived in France, we will not extradite Mr. Ghosn because France never extradites its nationals,” junior economy minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher told France’s BFM news channel.

The French government nonetheless considered that Ghosn, who is of Lebanese origin and who fled house arrest in Tokyo to Beirut on Monday, “should not have absconded from the Japanese justice system.”

“No one is above the law,” the minister said.

But if he arrived in France and Japan then demanded that Paris extradite him, ” we will apply the same rules to Mr. Ghosn as to the man in the street,” she added.

Ghosn was also CEO of French carmaker Renault SA before being ousted from the auto industry after being arrested in Japan in November on charges of financial misconduct.

He is also under investigation in France but has not yet been charged with any crime in the country.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Prosecutors leave the Tokyo residence of Carlos Ghosn, the former chief of the Nissan-Renault auto alliance who has fled to Lebanon, after conducting a search Thursday.
Trial delay contributed to Ghosn's decision to flee Japan: sources
Ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn decided to flee Japan after learning that his trial had been delayed until April 2021 and also because he had not been allowed to speak to his wife, sources close...
A Lebanese policeman patrols the street outside the property of Carlos Ghosn, former head of Nissan Motor Co. and Renault SA, in Beirut on Dec. 31.
Turkey detains pilots over Ghosn's escape through Istanbul
Turkish police detained seven people, including four pilots, on Thursday in an investigation into how ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn transited through Istanbul en route to Lebanon after fleeing...
﷯An adviser to Chinese gambling operator 500.com Ltd. has told investigators that the company also gave cash to another five lawmakers, a source familiar with the matter said Thursday.
Five other lawmakers may be involved in casino-bribery scandal
An adviser to a Chinese gambling operator, which is under investigation for allegedly bribing Japanese lawmaker Tsukasa Akimoto over a casino resort project, has told investigators that the comp...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A corporate flag of Nissan Motor Co., right, flies alongside the flags of Japan and France outside the automaker's headquarters in Yokohama. | BLOOMBERG

, , , , ,