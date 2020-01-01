World / Crime & Legal

Medical student accused of trying to smuggle Boston hospital's cancer research data to China

AP

BOSTON – A medical student from China who U.S. authorities say tried to smuggle cancer research material taken from a Boston hospital out of the country has been held without bail by a judge who ruled he was a flight risk.

Zaosong Zheng, 29, who last year earned a visa sponsored by Harvard University to study in the U.S., appeared Monday in U.S. District Court in Boston.

Magistrate Judge David Hennessy ruled that evidence suggested Zheng had tried to smuggle vials of research specimens in a sock in his suitcase bound for China and granted the prosecution’s request to hold him without bail.

He was arrested Dec. 10 at Boston’s Logan Airport on a charge of making false statements.

Zheng stole the materials from his lab at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, authorities allege.

Some vials contained a colleague’s work he had replicated without the authorization or knowledge of the lab, Zheng told authorities, according to court documents.

Zheng was possibly acting on behalf of the Chinese government, the FBI said in affidavit included in court documents.

Zheng’s federal public defender declined comment outside court when questioned by the Boston Herald. A voicemail message was left with the defense attorney Tuesday.

Harvard officials told The Boston Globe that Zheng’s educational exchange visa had been revoked.

Beth Israel, a Harvard-affiliated teaching hospital, has fired Zheng and is cooperating with authorities, a spokeswoman said.

“We are deeply proud of the breadth and depth of our research programs,” Jennifer Kritz said. “Any efforts to compromise research undermine the hard work of our faculty and staff to advance patient care.”

The investigation is ongoing, and more charges are possible, prosecutors said.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
Transgender Germans demand compensation for sterilization
When German authorities insisted Tsepo Bollwinkel get sterilized in order to be legally considered a man 25 years ago, he was "eager to follow the rules, even if they sounded insane. Now Bollwin...
A member of Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces) flashes the victory sign as he stands next to a reception room of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad during a fiery protest to condemn airstrikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi, in Baghdad Tuesday.
U.S. to send Marines to besieged Baghdad embassy as Trump blames Iran for attack, demands Iraq's ...
U.S. President Donald Trump blamed Iran on Tuesday for "orchestrating" an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad and said he would hold Tehran responsible, as officials said more Marines were expect...
Image Not Available
Republican Sen. Susan Collins open to calling witnesses at Trump impeachment trial
GOP Sen. Susan Collins said she's open to calling additional witnesses for the Senate trial of President Donald Trump's impeachment, but stopped short of backing demands from Democrats for testimon...

, , , , , ,