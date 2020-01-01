Australia scrambles military to help evacuate wildfire devastated towns

Military personnel are being scrambled to coastal towns hit by wildfires in southeast Australia where thousands of locals and holiday-makers remain stranded.

Helicopters and navy ships are being sent to the East Gippsland region of Victoria state, where some 4,000 people are cut off in the remote township of Mallacoota. Dozens of homes were destroyed when a bushfire swept through the community on Tuesday, forcing people to shelter on the beach or escape by boats.

Two people were killed by bushfires across the border in New South Wales state, taking the death toll since the fires broke out several weeks ago to 12. With five people unaccounted for, authorities fear that tally will rise.

The crisis has triggered an emotive debate about the impact of global warming in Australia, the world’s driest inhabited continent. It has also fueled criticism of Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s conservative government, which strongly advocates for the nation’s massive coal export industry and rejects criticism it is not doing enough to curb emissions.

There appears no end in sight to the bushfire emergency, which is impacting all six states just weeks into a long, hot summer with much of the country gripped by drought.