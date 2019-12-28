Funeral preparations for Emperor Hirohito began seven years before his death, ministry documents show

The Foreign Ministry started preparations for the funeral of former Emperor Hirohito, posthumously known as Emperor Showa, and held secret talks with the Imperial Household Agency on the matter in 1982, seven years before his death, according to recently declassified ministry records.

The ministry and the agency examined information about the funerals of foreign leaders, including that of U.S. President John F. Kennedy in November 1963, as part of their efforts, according to the documents.

In one document, dated Feb. 15, 1983, the ministry’s Protocol Office said that it would need to make preparations in order to plan a smooth response to the emperor’s death as he was then almost 82 years old.

According to the document, at the instruction of protocol chief Seiya Nishida, a small group of ministry officials began preparations for the funeral around autumn 1982.

In early December of that year, Ryo Katsuyama, councilor at the Imperial Household Agency, and the ministry officials held secret talks, the document showed.

During the meeting, Katsuyama said that a Taiso no Rei state funeral would be held under the Imperial House Law after the emperor died. The information about the funeral was described as Katsuyama’s personal view.

A document drawn up on Dec. 8, 1982, showed that the ministry asked the Imperial Household Agency to decide whether to invite foreign guests to the funeral. The ministry cited the need to make arrangements for funeral diplomacy if foreign guests were invited, according to the document.

In June 1982, the Imperial Household Agency asked the ministry to survey funerals of leaders in Britain, West Germany, France and Yugoslavia.

The ministry’s Protocol Office looked into the funerals of Britain’s King George VI, a Swedish king and Yugoslav President Josip Broz Tito, as well as Kennedy.

The office also studied the funerals of Japanese prime ministers, including Shigeru Yoshida, Hayato Ikeda, Eisaku Sato and Masayoshi Ohira.

A document prepared by the Protocol Office on April 12, 1983, showed details that had been worked out for the funeral of the emperor, including transportation, accommodation and security arrangements based on examples from the funeral in July 1980 of Ohira that was attended by then U.S. President Jimmy Carter and former Chinese Premier Hua Guofeng.

The Feb. 24, 1989, funeral of Emperor Hirohito was attended by representatives from 164 countries, including U.S. President George W. Bush.