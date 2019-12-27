Photos, articles and letters are laid out on display before a ceremony honoring Tessa Majors on Saturday at St. Anne's Belfield School in Charlottesville, Virginia. Relatives and friends of the 18-year-old Barnard student who was killed in New York City on Dec. 11 will come together in her hometown to honor and remember her life. | ERIN EDGERTON / THE DAILY PROGRESS / VIA AP

NYC police locate teen suspected of killing of Barnard freshman

AP

NEW YORK – New York City police say they have located a 14-year-old boy suspected of fatally stabbing a Barnard College freshman as she walked through a park near the school.

Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison tweeted Thursday that the boy had been found but gave no other details.

He is one of three youths police believe were involved in the stabbing of 18-year-old Tessa Majors on Dec. 11 in Morningside Park in Manhattan.

Police tracked down the teen after taking the unusual step last Friday of releasing photographs of him, but not his name or any other identifying information.

A police spokeswoman declined to answer questions about where and how the teen was located, referring back to Harrison’s tweet and saying “the investigation remains active and ongoing.”

Of the two other suspects, only one has been charged.

A 13-year-old boy arrested Dec. 13 and charged as a juvenile with felony murder told detectives he was at the park with the other youths but wasn’t the one who stabbed Majors, police said.

Another juvenile suspect was questioned for several hours, also on Dec. 13, but police let him go, Harrison said. He has declined to say why that boy wasn’t charged.

Majors was stabbed while walking in the park just before 7 p.m., two days before the start of final exams at Barnard, an all-women’s school that is part of the Ivy League’s Columbia University.

She staggered up a flight of stairs to street level and collapsed in a crosswalk.

Her death has troubled city and college leaders, both for its proximity to campus and its apparent randomness.

