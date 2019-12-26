Trucks carry belongings of people fleeing from Maarat al-Numan, in northern Idlib, Syria, Tuesday. | REUTERS

World / Social Issues

Relief group: 216,000 have fled homes in northwest Syria's Idlib amid regime onslaught

AP

BEIRUT – More than 200,000 men, women and children fled their homes in northwest Syria in buses, trucks and cars in recent weeks, amid intense air and ground bombardment by government forces, a Syrian relief group said Wednesday.

Government forces have been bombarding southern and eastern Idlib province, the last rebel stronghold in the war-torn country, since late November. A ground offensive that began last week has displaced more people and government forces have captured more than 40 villages and hamlets, according to the Syrian army and opposition activists.

The Syrian Response Coordination Group, a relief group active in northwestern Syria, said 216,632 people have fled their homes, many of them with no specific place to go. Many have been heading toward the Turkish border for safety.

The group said people fled from about 250 villages and towns, adding that 252 civilians, including 79 children have been killed as a result of the violence.

Before the ground offensive began Dec. 19, the U.N. reported that some 60,000 Idlib residents had already been displaced since the government’s bombing campaign began late last month.

Videos posted online by activists and the opposition’s Syrian Civil Defense, also known as White Helmets, showed long lines of cars, trucks and buses heading north. People carried their valuables, and on most buses, bags and mattresses were loaded.

The group called on other relief agencies to help the displaced amid cold weather and heavy rain. In recent weeks, tent settlements of displaced people were flooded adding to their misery.

“We call upon the international community to pressure the regime and its allies to stop their military campaign,” it said.

Under the cover of airstrikes and heavy shelling, Syrian troops have been pushing toward a major rebel-held town, Maaret al-Numan. The town sits on a key highway linking the capital Damascus with the northern city of Aleppo, Syria’s largest.

The immediate goal of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces appeared to be reopening the strategic highway, which has been closed by the rebels since 2012.

Idlib province is dominated by al-Qaida-linked militants. It’s also home to 3 million civilians, and the United Nations has warned of the growing risk of a humanitarian catastrophe along the Turkish border.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Palliative care nurse Madeleine Mukantagara, 56, (right) comforts and prays with Faina Nyirabaguiza, 52, who has cervical cancer, accompanied by Faina's husband, Felicien Musemihari,after giving her an increased dose of oral liquid morphine during a visit to check on her health at her home in the village of Ruesero, near Kibogora, in western Rwanda in November.
Without access to costly opioids, Rwanda makes own morphine
It was something, the silence. Nothing but the scuff of her slip-on shoes as Madeleine Mukantagara walked through the fields to her first patient of the day. Piercing cries once echoed down the hil...
Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny (center) and project manager at Anti-Corruption Foundation Ruslan Shaveddinov (right) attend a meeting with members of Navalny's campaign team in Perm, Russia, in 2017.
Anti-Putin activist 'forcibly drafted' and sent to Arctic base
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said Wednesday that one of his allies had been forcibly conscripted and sent to serve at a remote Arctic base, in a move his supporters said amounted to kid...
Police work near the scene where authorities say several people were shot, at least one fatally, in April in Baltimore. Baltimore could wrap up 2019 with its highest per-capita homicide rate on record as killings of adults and minors alike for drugs, retribution, money or no clear reason continue to add up and city officials appear unable to stop the violence.
Nonstop violence as 'Charm City' Baltimore nears record homicide rate with 338 deaths
Baltimore could wrap up 2019 with its highest per-capita homicide rate on record as killings of adults and minors alike for drugs, retribution, money or no clear reason continue to add up and city ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Trucks carry belongings of people fleeing from Maarat al-Numan, in northern Idlib, Syria, Tuesday. | REUTERS

, , , , , , , ,